Integer Stock Down 38%, but One Fund Just Bet $40 Million on a Turnaround

Key Points

Newtyn Management acquired 550,000 shares of Integer Holdings in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $43.14 million as a result.

Newtyn Management held 31 positions after the filing; ITGR is not among the fund’s top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Integer ›

On February 17, 2026, Newtyn Management disclosed a new position in Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), acquiring 550,000 shares worth an estimated $43.14 million.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Newtyn Management initiated a new stake in Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), purchasing 550,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $43.14 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for Newtyn Management, accounting for 4.53% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: AD: $91.15 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: INDV: $90.94 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: QDEL: $86.10 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSE: NVRI: $82.42 million (8.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: TBPH: $80.45 million (8.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Integer Holdings were priced at $87.66, down 37.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 49.75 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.07 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.83 billion Net income (TTM) $86.90 million Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $87.66

Company snapshot

Integer Holdings produces a broad portfolio of medical device components and finished devices, including cardiac rhythm management systems, neuromodulation products, vascular and orthopedic instruments, and customized battery solutions.

The firm operates as an outsourced manufacturer, generating revenue by designing, developing, and manufacturing devices and sub-assemblies for major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the healthcare sector.

It serves multinational OEMs and their subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical device markets worldwide.

Integer Holdings is a leading global medical device outsource manufacturer with operations across the United States and internationally.

What this transaction means for investors

Medical device manufacturing is rarely flashy. It is steady, capital-intensive, and deeply embedded in customers’ supply chains, and that’s part of why a new 4.5% position in a name down nearly 38% over the past year might deserve some attention.



Integer just delivered 8% full-year sales growth to $1.85 billion and 21% adjusted EPS growth to $6.40. Adjusted EBITDA reached $402 million, up 12% year over year, and the company also generated $196 million in operating cash flow for 2025.



Debt remains meaningful at roughly $1.19 billion net, or about 3.0 times adjusted EBITDA, but management is guiding to leverage between 2.5 and 3.5 times in 2026. Sales guidance for 2026 implies flat to slightly down GAAP revenue, but adjusted earnings are expected to hold up.



Compared with biotech-heavy top holdings, this is a different kind of risk. It is less binary and more operational. Long-term investors should focus on organic growth, margin expansion, and deleveraging. If execution holds, a beaten-down CDMO with durable customer relationships can compound quietly.

Should you buy stock in Integer right now?

Before you buy stock in Integer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Integer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends QuidelOrtho. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.