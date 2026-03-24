Integer Stock Down 28% as Insider Reports Sale. Here's What to Know

Key Points

An Integer insider sold 825 for a total transaction value of $70,000 on March 13, 2026.

This disposition represented 15.85% of Thomas' direct common stockholdings at the time of the transaction.

The transaction was executed via direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved.

10 stocks we like better than Integer ›

On March 13, 2026, Tom Thomas, VP, Corporate Controller, reported the sale of 825 shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) common stock in an open-market transaction, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 825 Transaction value $70K Post-transaction Common shares (direct) 4,381 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $364K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($85.00); post-transaction value based on trade-date market close.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to the insider's recent trading activity?

Thomas has conducted three open-market sales on record since at least 2018. The other two transactions were a sale of 884 shares in November and another of 1,500 shares in April.

Thomas has conducted three open-market sales on record since at least 2018. The other two transactions were a sale of 884 shares in November and another of 1,500 shares in April. What proportion of the insider's direct holdings does this trade represent?

The sale accounted for 15.85% of direct holdings at the time, according to the share counts disclosed in the Form 4.

The sale accounted for 15.85% of direct holdings at the time, according to the share counts disclosed in the Form 4. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities implicated in this transaction?

No; the transaction was carried out exclusively through direct ownership with no reported indirect holdings, trusts, or option exercises associated.

No; the transaction was carried out exclusively through direct ownership with no reported indirect holdings, trusts, or option exercises associated. What does the cadence of transactions suggest about insider selling pressure?

The cadence and proportional sizing of sales reflect ongoing liquidity management as available share capacity declines, rather than an escalation in selling pressure.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.85 billion Net income (TTM) $102.81 million 1-year price change -27.68%

*1-year price change calculated using March 13th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Integer offers a broad portfolio of medical devices and components, including products for interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, orthopedic surgery, and customized battery solutions.

The firm operates as a contract manufacturer, generating revenue by designing, producing, and supplying advanced medical technology and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally.

It serves multinational OEMs and their subsidiaries across cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, surgical, and portable medical device markets.

Integer Holdings Corporation is a leading global contract manufacturer in the medical device industry, leveraging scale and technical expertise to deliver high-value solutions to OEM customers. With a diversified product offering and presence in multiple geographies, the company is positioned to support complex medical procedures and evolving healthcare needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Integer’s stock has struggled, with shares down about 28% over the past year amid softer-than-expected projections. However, given the small transaction size here and Thomas’ somewhat consistent transaction cadence in the past year, this sale looks like routine liquidity management as opposed to a shift in conviction.



Financially, Integer delivered roughly $1.85 billion in full-year 2025 sales, up 8% year over year, with adjusted operating income rising 13% and adjusted EPS climbing 21%. Growth has been driven largely by its cardio and vascular segment, which continues to benefit from new product ramps and acquisitions, while other areas remain more mixed.



That said, leverage remains elevated near 3.0 times EBITDA and jumped by $195 million to $1.185 billion at year’s end. As for the transaction, though, the insider activity here looks incidental, and the bigger question for investors is whether Integer can translate consistent revenue growth into sustained margin expansion and balance sheet improvement, which will likely matter far more than this.

Should you buy stock in Integer right now?

Before you buy stock in Integer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Integer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,592!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,767!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.