Integer (ITGR) Soars 3.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Integer (ITGR) shares rallied 3.8% in the last trading session to close at $122.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The recent surge in Integer Holdings shares can be attributed to the company's upbeat 2025 outlook and continued execution of its growth strategy, as highlighted at the Raymond James Conference. The company's strong guidance, projecting 8%-10% sales growth and double-digit EPS growth for 2025, has boosted investor confidence. Additionally, ITGR's recent acquisitions in Electrophysiology, Neurovascular, and Surgical Robotics are expected to generate approximately $240 million in annualized sales, accelerating its expansion into high-growth therapeutic markets. With a robust product development pipeline, strategic acquisitions, and a disciplined capital allocation approach, ITGR is well-positioned to deliver sustained above-market growth, driving long-term value for both patients and shareholders.

This medical device outsource manufacturer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. Revenues are expected to be $434.1 million, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Integer, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ITGR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Integer belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD), closed the last trading session 0.9% higher at $3.22. Over the past month, KRMD has returned -30.7%.

KORU Medical Systems Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -50%. KORU Medical Systems Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

