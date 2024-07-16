Integer Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $131.2, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. Observing a 4.13% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $126.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Integer Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $135.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $124.00 $118.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Announces Buy $137.00 - Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Integer Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Integer Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Integer Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Integer Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Integer Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering Integer Holdings: A Closer Look

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into two business segments based on the product type: medical and nonmedical. The medical segment uses the firm's technologies to produce components and finished medical devices, and it generates the vast majority of revenue. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Integer Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Integer Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integer Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.35%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, Integer Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ITGR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jul 2021 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ITGR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.