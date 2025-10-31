Is Integer Holdings Stock a Buy After the CEO Purchased Shares?

Key Points

Integer CEO Khales Payman bought 3,127 shares of the company's stock on Oct. 30, 2025.

Mr. Payman purchased his company's stock on the day shares hit a 52-week low of $62.

Khales Payman, President and CEO of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), acquired 3,127 shares in his company in an open-market buy on October 30, 2025, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 3,127 Transaction value ~$203,067 Post-transaction shares 22,865 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.4 million

Transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $64.94, while post-transaction value is calculated using the October 30, 2025 market close of $63.32. No non-GAAP designation is specified for these values.

Key questions

How significant is the new purchase in relation to Khales Payman's direct ownership?

The acquisition increased direct holdings by 15.84%, bringing the total to 22,865 shares, or approximately 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares (0.0653% as of October 30, 2025).

How does the transaction price compare to recent trading levels?

Shares were acquired at a weighted average price of approximately $64.94 per share, 2.6% above the market close of $63.32 on October 30, 2025. All price data reflect the calendar day of October 30, 2025, based on reported transaction and market data.

What is the context for this purchase given recent trading activity?

This is the first open-market purchase by Khales Payman since at least November 2022, following a period that included a single large sale in May 2024 and otherwise only administrative transactions. The purchase partially offsets the 8,712 shares previously sold, but direct ownership remains 19.6% lower than on February 22, 2024 (rounded from -19.63%).

What is the broader market context for Integer Holdings Corporation at the time of this transaction?

As of October 30, 2025, the company’s shares had declined 51.3% over the prior twelve months (calendar year basis). The market capitalization stood at $3.61 billion, and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.79 billion and net income of $82.7 million.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 10/30/25) $63.32 Market capitalization $3.61 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.79 billion 1-year price change -51.30%

Note: 1-year price change is calculated using October 30, 2025 as the reference date, based on a calendar-year window.

Company snapshot

Integer Holdings Corporation is a leading global medical device outsource manufacturer with operations spanning the United States and international markets.

The company manufactures a wide range of medical device components and finished devices for major healthcare OEMs. Its broad product offering serves leading original equipment manufacturers in the medical technology industry.

Integer offers a diversified portfolio of medical device components and finished products, including cardiac rhythm management devices, neuromodulation products, surgical instruments, and customized battery solutions.

It operates as a contract manufacturer, generating revenue by supplying original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the healthcare sector. Integer serves multi-national OEMs and their subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets.

Foolish take

Khales Payman took over the role of CEO on Oct. 24, and his purchase of additional shares of Integer Holdings shows a confidence that the stock can rise higher. His purchase came the day shares hit a 52-week low of $62 on Oct. 30.

The stock is down because the company reduced its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to a range between $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. That's still a solid 7% to 8% increase over the prior year, but not the strong 8% to 10% growth it had originally forecasted in April.

Moreover, Integer's forecast for fiscal 2026 ranges from 2% sales growth over 2025 to a 2% decline. That tepid rise in revenue was enough to cause shares to fall.

Still, Integer's business is doing well. In its fiscal third quarter ended Sept. 26, sales grew 8% year over year to $467.7 million, and net income reached $39.7 million, up from the previous year's $35.4 million.

Mr. Payman's purchase of additional stock suggests he believes the long-term outlook for Integer is positive. Considering the stock is well below its 52-week high of $146.36 reached in January, shares appear to have upside potential.

Integer's revenue forecast may have disappointed Wall Street, but the company's fundamentals look solid, making it a good investment for those willing to hold shares over the long term.

Glossary

Open-market buy: Purchase of company shares on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged transactions.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought at each price.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an insider, not through trusts or indirect accounts.

Outstanding shares: Total shares of a company currently held by all shareholders, including institutions and insiders.

Administrative transactions: Non-investment share movements, such as grants, vesting, or transfers, not open-market buys or sells.

Contract manufacturer: A company hired to produce goods for another company, often under the latter's brand.

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM): A company that designs and sells products under its own brand, often using parts made by others.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



