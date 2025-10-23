Integer Holdings Plunges 34% After Mixed Q3 Results And Updated Outlook

(RTTNews) - Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) dropped 33.64% to trade at $72.40, down $36.71, after reporting the third quarter 2025 results showing revenue of $467.7 million, a +8% YoY, and non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $86 million, up 14%.

The company also raised its 2025 sales forecast to $1.84 billion - $1.854 billion and adjusted EPS to $6.29 - $6.43, but revealed total debt increased to $1.194 billion, raising concerns about leverage and near-term growth.

On Thursday, ITGR opened at $104.20, hit a high of $106.50 and a low of $68.30, compared to a previous close of $109.11 on the NYSE. Trading volume exploded well above average levels. The stock's 52-week range is $60.15 - $150.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.