Integer Holdings (ITGR) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving It?

Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR scaled a new 52-week high of $103.72 on Jan 12, before closing the session marginally lower at $103.35.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has gained 40.4% compared with 0.3% rise of the industry and 20.4% growth of the S&P 500 Composite.

Over the past five years, the company registered earnings growth of 4.8% compared with the industry’s 3.8% rise. The company’s long-term expected growth rate of 15.8% compares with the industry’s growth projection of 13.8%. Integer Holdings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.9%.

Integer Holdings is witnessing an upward trend in its stock price, prompted by its research and product development activities. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter 2023 performance and its solid foothold in the broader MedTech space are expected to contribute further. However, dependence on third-party suppliers and stiff competition continue to concern the company.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper.

Key Growth Drivers

Research and Product Development: Investors are optimistic about Integer Holdings’ position as a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The company is focused on developing new products, improving and enhancing existing products and expanding the use of its products in new or tangential applications. In addition to ITGR’s internal technology and capability development efforts aimed at providing its customers with differentiated solutions, the company engages outside research institutions for unique technology projects.

Solid Foothold in the Broader MedTech Space: Investors are optimistic about Integer Holdings’ stable footing in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular and advanced surgical markets. Its primary customers include large, multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries.

ITGR is focused on sales efforts to increase its market penetration in the Cardio & Vascular, Neuromodulation and Non-Medical Electrochem markets. The company is undertaking strategic initiatives to maintain its leadership position in the cardiac rhythm management market.

Strong Q3 Results: Integer Holdings’ robust third-quarter 2023 results raise optimism. The company registered year-over-year top-line and bottom-line performances. The Medical segment recorded robust results owing to strength in the majority of its product lines. The expansion of both margins bodes well.

Downsides

Stiff Competition: Competition with respect to the manufacturing of Integer Holdings’ medical products across all its product lines has intensified in recent years and may continue to intensify in the future. Additionally, any vertical integration or supplier diversification initiative would result in the customer manufacturing or dual-sourcing of some or all the components or products that Integer Holdings currently supplies to them, which could cause its operating results to suffer.

Dependence on Third-Party Suppliers: Integer Holdings’ business depends on a continuous supply of raw materials, which may be susceptible to fluctuations due to transportation issues, government regulations and price controls, among others. Significant increases in the cost of raw materials, which cannot be recovered through increases in the prices of the company’s products, could adversely affect its operating results.

Other Key Picks

A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, HealthEquity, Inc. HQY and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI.

DaVita, presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.3%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 36.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have gained 38.1% compared with the industry’s 9% rise in the past year.

HealthEquity, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 27.5%. HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, with an average of 16.5%.

HealthEquity has gained 20.9% against the industry’s 4.9% decline over the past year.

Merit Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.5%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.4%.

Merit Medical has gained 12.3% compared with the industry’s 9.5% rise in the past year.

