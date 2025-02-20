INTEGER HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ITGR Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTEGER HOLDINGS ($ITGR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.43 per share, missing estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $449,500,000, missing estimates of $455,730,012 by $-6,230,012.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ITGR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
INTEGER HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of INTEGER HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 279,231 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,003,692
- FMR LLC added 278,610 shares (+42.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,921,397
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 206,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,848,900
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 194,895 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,827,485
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 185,582 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,593,326
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 171,864 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,775,417
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 169,827 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,505,474
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
INTEGER HOLDINGS Government Contracts
We have seen $44,839 of award payments to $ITGR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURCHASE OF ELEVEN (11) LITHIUM BATTERY PACKS: $22,419
- PURCHASE LITHIUM BATTERY PACKS FOR THE NOAA FISHERIES, PACIFIC ISLANDS FISHERIES SCIENCE CENTER (PIFSC), CE...: $22,419
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.