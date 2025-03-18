Integer Holdings Corporation Closes $1 Billion Convertible Notes Offering, Enhances Financial Flexibility and Reduces Interest Costs

Integer Holdings Corporation closed a $1 billion convertible note offering, enhancing financial flexibility and reducing interest expenses.

Integer Holdings Corporation has successfully closed its offering of $1.0 billion in convertible senior notes, which has been upsized due to strong investor demand. The transaction is expected to reduce interest expenses significantly, enhancing the company’s capitalization structure and providing it with revolver capacity to support its acquisition strategy. The notes will lower interest costs by approximately $12 million per year based on current rates, and the proceeds will be used to manage outstanding debts and costs related to capped call transactions. The notes' structure includes features aimed at minimizing potential dilution for investors upon conversion. Overall, the move reflects investor confidence in Integer’s strategy and financial stability.

Potential Positives

Successful closing of a $1.0 billion offering of convertible senior notes due 2030 demonstrates strong investor demand and confidence in the company's financial strategy.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2025 adjusted earnings due to lower interest expenses, enhancing profitability.

The upsize of the offering from $750 million to $875 million, with an additional $125 million purchased, indicates robust market interest and financial strength.

The increased revolver capacity will support the company's tuck-in acquisition strategy and commitments to maintaining targeted leverage ratios.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a significant amount of outstanding indebtedness raises potential financial and indebtedness risks, which could impact the company's liquidity and increase vulnerability to economic fluctuations.

The press release emphasizes the company's dependence on a limited number of customers, which could expose it to risks if those relationships change.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty regarding future performance, which may lead to investor skepticism about the company's projections and overall stability.

FAQ

What is Integer Holdings Corporation's recent transaction?

Integer Holdings Corporation closed an offering of $1.0 billion in convertible senior notes, aimed at enhancing financial capacity.

How will this transaction impact Integer's earnings?

This transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2025 adjusted earnings, reducing interest expenses by approximately $12 million.

What are convertible senior notes?

Convertible senior notes are debt securities that can be converted into company stock, providing potential upside for investors and reducing interest costs for the company.

What will Integer do with the proceeds from the offering?

The proceeds will be used to pay off existing debts, associated costs, and support strategic acquisitions.

What is the significance of the capped call transactions?

The capped call transactions help mitigate potential dilution from conversions of the notes, enhancing investor protection and maintaining share value.

$ITGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $ITGR stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ITGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITGR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Buy" rating on 10/02/2024

$ITGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITGR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ITGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $153.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $163.0 on 12/11/2024

on 12/11/2024 Brett Fishbin from KeyBanc set a target price of $144.0 on 10/15/2024

PLANO, Texas, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, announces the closing of its offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). In response to strong investor demand at attractive terms, the Company upsized the initial offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes to $875 million and the initial purchasers fully exercised their option to purchase an additional $125 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.





“This transaction creates revolver capacity to enable us to continue executing our strategy while reducing our interest costs by meaningfully increasing the percentage of our debt at substantially lower interest rates,” said Joe Dziedzic, president and CEO. “We believe the strong demand from investors for this convertible bond offering demonstrates investors’ confidence in Integer’s strategy and financial strength.”





“This transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2025 adjusted earnings from lower interest expense of approximately $12 million, based on today’s outstanding debt and current interest rates,” said Diron Smith, executive vice president and CFO. “We accomplished our strategic objective of enhancing our capitalization structure by creating revolver capacity to continue our tuck-in acquisition strategy. We remain committed to our targeted leverage range of 2.5 to 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA. In addition, the structure of the Notes and the associated capped calls also protect investors by mitigating potential dilution in the future.”





The Company estimates that the aggregate net proceeds from this offering will be $976.1 million after deducting the initial purchasers’ discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The net proceeds from the transaction will be used to pay costs associated with capped call transactions related to the Notes, exchange a portion of the Company’s outstanding 2.125% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “Existing Convertible Notes”), and to fully repay outstanding borrowings and accrued interest under the Company’s revolving credit facility. The Company intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings and accrued interest under the Company’s “term A” loan.





Upon conversion, the principal amount of the Notes will be paid in cash. As a result of the related capped call transactions, dilution upon a conversion of the Notes will be mitigated by the increased effective conversion price of the Notes to $189.44, a premium of 60% over the closing sale price of the Company’s common stock of $118.40 per share on March 13, 2025. The Company will have the option to further minimize dilution in the future by electing to deliver the value of any conversion obligation owed in excess of the principal amount of the Notes in cash, or a combination of cash and shares.







About Integer®







Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical



®



and Lake Region Medical



®



.







Investor Relations:







Kristen Stewart





551.337.3973





kristen.stewart@integer.net







Media Relations:







Kelly Butler





469.731.6617





kelly.butler@integer.net







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, and these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected impact of the offering on 2025 adjusted earnings, relating to the offering, the use of net proceeds from the offering, the capped call transactions, and the note exchange transactions.





You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “assume,” “potential” or “continue” or variations or the negative counterparts of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and are no guarantee of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and the Company’s prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





While it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or that may affect the Company’s future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other periodic filings with the SEC and include the following:







operational risks, such as the Company’s dependence upon a limited number of customers; pricing pressures and contractual pricing restraints the Company faces from customers; its reliance on third-party suppliers for raw materials, key products and subcomponents; interruptions in its manufacturing operations; its ability to attract, train and retain a sufficient number of qualified associates to maintain and grow its business; the potential for harm to its reputation and competitive advantage caused by quality problems related to its products; its dependence upon its information technology systems and its ability to prevent cyber-attacks and other failures; global climate change and the emphasis on environmental, social and governance matters by various stakeholders; its dependence upon its senior management team and key technical personnel; and consolidation in the healthcare industry resulting in greater competition;









strategic risks, such as the intense competition the Company faces and its ability to successfully market its products; its ability to respond to changes in technology; its ability to develop new products and expand into new geographic and product markets; and its ability to successfully identify, make and integrate acquisitions to expand and develop its business in accordance with expectations;









financial and indebtedness risks, such as the Company’s ability to accurately forecast future performance based on operating results that often fluctuate; its significant amount of outstanding indebtedness and its ability to remain in compliance with financial and other covenants under the credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities;









economic and credit market uncertainties that could interrupt the Company’s access to capital markets, borrowings or financial transactions; the conditional conversion feature of the Existing Convertible Notes or the Notes adversely impacting its liquidity; the conversion of the Existing Convertible Notes or the Notes diluting ownership interests of existing holders of the Company’s common stock; the counterparty risk associated with the capped call transactions and the existing option transactions entered into in connection with the Existing Convertible Notes; the financial and market risks related to its international operations and sales; its complex international tax profile; and its ability to realize the full value of its intangible assets;









legal and compliance risks, such as regulatory issues resulting from product complaints, recalls or regulatory audits; the potential of becoming subject to product liability or intellectual property claims; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary rights; its ability to comply with customer-driven policies and third-party standards or certification requirements; its ability to obtain and/or retain necessary licenses from third parties for new technologies; its ability and the cost to comply with environmental regulations; legal and regulatory risks from its international operations; the fact that the healthcare industry is highly regulated and subject to various regulatory changes; and its business being indirectly subject to healthcare industry cost containment measures that could result in reduced sales of its products.









