Integer Holdings Corporation Appoints Michael Coyle to Board of Directors

Michael Coyle joins Integer's Board, bringing over 40 years of medical device leadership and technology experience.

Integer Holdings Corporation has appointed Michael Coyle to its Board of Directors, bringing over 40 years of leadership experience in the medical device industry. Coyle, who has previously served as president and CEO of iRhythm Technologies and held significant roles at Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, and Eli Lilly, will also be part of the Audit Committee, Compensation & Organization Committee, and Technology Strategy Committee. He is currently on the boards of Haemonetics Corporation and BaroPace and holds six U.S. patents related to cardiovascular devices. Pamela Bailey, the Board Chair, highlighted Coyle's skills as valuable for driving growth, while CEO Joseph Dziedzic expressed confidence that Coyle's expertise will enhance Integer's strategy in the medical device manufacturing sector.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Michael Coyle to the Board of Directors adds significant leadership experience from over 40 years in the medical device industry.

Coyle's background includes previous roles as president and CEO of iRhythm Technologies and executive positions at Medtronic, enhancing Integer's credibility and expertise.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new board member might suggest prior leadership gaps or challenges in attracting talent.

Potential overreliance on new board member's past experiences from previous companies, which may not align perfectly with Integer's current strategic needs or culture.

Announcement lacks specific details on how Michael Coyle's appointment will directly impact company performance, raising questions about the effectiveness of the new leadership strategy.

FAQ

Who is Michael Coyle?

Michael Coyle is a newly appointed director at Integer Holdings Corporation with over 40 years of leadership experience in the medical device industry.

What committees will Michael Coyle serve on at Integer?

Michael Coyle will serve on the Audit Committee, Compensation & Organization Committee, and Technology Strategy Committee at Integer.

What companies did Michael Coyle work for before Integer?

Before Integer, Coyle served as CEO of iRhythm Technologies and held executive roles at Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, and Eli Lilly.

What degrees does Michael Coyle hold?

Coyle holds a master's degree in business administration from the Wharton School and a bachelor's degree from Case Western Reserve University.

How does Integer view its board composition?

Integer regularly evaluates its board composition to ensure it has the necessary skills and perspectives to drive shareholder growth.

$ITGR Insider Trading Activity

$ITGR insiders have traded $ITGR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH W DZIEDZIC (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 338,975 shares for an estimated $41,751,432 .

. DONALD J SPENCE sold 14,739 shares for an estimated $1,774,339

MARTIN C MAXWELL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,720 shares for an estimated $1,051,278.

$ITGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $ITGR stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ITGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITGR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

$ITGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ITGR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ITGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $147.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $140.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $150.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Cooper from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Robert Wasserman from Benchmark set a target price of $140.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Tim Rezvan from Keybanc set a target price of $145.0 on 04/21/2025

PLANO, Texas, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading global medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced it has appointed Michael Coyle to its Board of Directors.





Coyle brings more than 40 years of leadership in the medical device industry to Integer and joins the Board as a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation & Organization Committee, and Technology Strategy Committee.





He most recently served as president and CEO of iRhythm Technologies, a digital healthcare company. Before that, he was executive vice president and group president of Medtronic’s cardio and vascular group and held leadership roles at St. Jude Medical and Eli Lilly earlier in his career.





Coyle is currently a director on the Haemonetics Corporation and BaroPace boards and previously held positions on the boards of VNUS Medical Technologies, Inc. and Volcano Corporation.





He earned a master's degree in business administration from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, and a bachelor's degree from Case Western Reserve University. He additionally holds six U.S. patents related to cardiovascular medical device products and technologies.





“Integer’s Board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it encompasses the appropriate skills, background and perspectives necessary to drive growth for Integer’s shareholders,” said Pamela Bailey, Integer Board Chair. “We are pleased to welcome Michael Coyle, whose extensive medical device industry experience and proven leadership in global business and technology will contribute significantly to our strategic initiatives and culture.”





"The executive leadership team and I look forward to working with Michael as we execute our strategy to deliver sustained outperformance," said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer president and CEO. "We are confident Michael's expertise will contribute to Integer's contract development and manufacturing outsourcing strategy, furthering our position as our customers' partner of choice for innovative medical technologies and services as we realize our vision to enhance the lives of patients worldwide."











About Integer







Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical and Lake Region Medical. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.



and Lake Region Medical



. Additional information is available at





www.integer.net





Kristen Stewart





Kelly Butler











kristen.stewart@integer.net









kelly.butler@integer.net











551.337.3973





469.731.6617







