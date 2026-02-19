Integer Holdings Corp Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $48.61 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $32.70 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Integer Holdings Corp reported adjusted earnings of $61.78 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $472.06 million from $449.50 million last year.

Integer Holdings Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.61 Mln. vs. $32.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $472.06 Mln vs. $449.50 Mln last year.

