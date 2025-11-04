Integer Authorizes $200 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR), a medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, on Tuesday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million of its outstanding stock.

The company plans to fund the share repurchase program mainly using cash on hand and free cash flow.

The timing and amount of repurchases will be determined by management, either opportunistically or through prearranged trading plans or similar agreements.

In the pre-market trading, Integer is 0.34% lesser at $66.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

