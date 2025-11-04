Markets
ITGR

Integer Authorizes $200 Mln Share Repurchase Program

November 04, 2025 — 08:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR), a medical device contract development and manufacturing organization, on Tuesday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million of its outstanding stock.

The company plans to fund the share repurchase program mainly using cash on hand and free cash flow.

The timing and amount of repurchases will be determined by management, either opportunistically or through prearranged trading plans or similar agreements.

In the pre-market trading, Integer is 0.34% lesser at $66.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ITGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.