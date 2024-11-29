Intchains Group Ltd. Expands ETH Holdings and Web3 Initiatives

Intchains Group Ltd. ADR (ICG) has released an update.

Intchains Group Ltd. has recently expanded its holdings by acquiring approximately 915.3 ETH for $2.9 million, bringing its total to over 5,000 ETH as of late November 2024. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to support its Web3 development initiatives through its ETH-based asset reserves. Investors may find this expansion noteworthy as the company continues to strengthen its presence in the altcoins and cryptocurrency sectors.

