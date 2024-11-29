News & Insights

Intchains Group Ltd. Expands ETH Holdings and Web3 Initiatives

November 29, 2024 — 09:28 am EST

Intchains Group Ltd. ADR (ICG) has released an update.

Intchains Group Ltd. has recently expanded its holdings by acquiring approximately 915.3 ETH for $2.9 million, bringing its total to over 5,000 ETH as of late November 2024. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to support its Web3 development initiatives through its ETH-based asset reserves. Investors may find this expansion noteworthy as the company continues to strengthen its presence in the altcoins and cryptocurrency sectors.

