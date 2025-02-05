Intchains Group Limited CFO to Present at "Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond" Virtual Conference

Intchains Group Limited's CFO will present at the "Digital Assets 2025" conference on February 12, discussing industry evolution and prospects.

Quiver AI Summary

Intchains Group Limited, an innovative company focused on altcoin development and Web3 solutions, announced that CFO Charles Yan will present at the "Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond" virtual conference hosted by Maxim Group LLC on February 12, 2025. The conference will feature discussions on the digital asset ecosystem, including insights from bitcoin miners and corporate crypto adopters. The event aims to explore industry evolution and future prospects amid anticipated regulatory changes. Intchains specializes in mining products for altcoins and holds ETH-based cryptocurrencies to support its Web3 initiatives. For more information, interested parties can sign up for M-Vest to attend the conference.

Potential Positives

Company CFO Charles Yan will present at a prominent virtual conference, enhancing visibility and credibility within the digital asset community.

Participation in the "Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond" conference indicates the company's active engagement in discussing industry evolution and regulatory changes, positioning Intchains as a thought leader in the Web3 development space.

The conference features discussions with various stakeholders in the digital asset ecosystem, potentially opening networking opportunities and partnerships for Intchains Group Limited.

Potential Negatives

Company is heavily reliant on the volatile altcoins and cryptocurrency market, which poses significant investment risks.

Announcement of participation in a digital assets conference may indicate a lack of confidence in their current strategy to attract investor interest.

Potential regulatory changes mentioned could negatively impact the business environment for cryptocurrency companies like Intchains Group Limited.

FAQ

What is the focus of Intchains Group Limited?

Intchains Group Limited specializes in providing integrated solutions for mining altcoins and holds ETH-based cryptocurrencies as long-term assets.

When will the Digital Assets 2025 conference take place?

The conference will be held on February 12th, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Who will present at the Digital Assets 2025 conference?

Company CFO Charles Yan will present at the conference, discussing the evolution of the digital asset industry.

How can I attend the Digital Assets 2025 conference?

To attend, you must sign up to become an M-Vest member and reserve your seat.

What services does Maxim Group LLC provide?

Maxim Group LLC offers investment banking, wealth management, equity research, and trading services among others in the financial sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ICG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $ICG stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC removed 4,953 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,344

UBS GROUP AG removed 3,838 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,155

RHUMBLINE ADVISERS added 15 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of mining products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications, today announced that Company



CFO Charles Yan



has been invited to present at the “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond”, Presented by Maxim Group LLC, on



Wednesday, February 12th, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST.







Our company will be taking part in the “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond” Virtual Conference. Matthew Galinko, Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will sit down with companies in the digital asset ecosystem, including bitcoin miners, equipment providers, and corporate adopters of crypto as a treasury strategy. We will discuss the evolution of the industry and prospects in the new year with regulatory changes expected in the months ahead.





This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.







Click here to learn more and reserve your seat









About Intchains Group Limited







Intchains Group Limited is an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of mining products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at:



https://intchains.com









About Maxim Group LLC







Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com







Contacts:









Intchains Group Limited







Investor relations





Email:



ir@intchains.com









Redhill







Belinda Chan





Tel: +852-9379-3045





Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.