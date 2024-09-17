Is Intapp (INTA) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Intapp (INTA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Intapp is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 616 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Intapp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTA's full-year earnings has moved 32.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, INTA has gained about 25% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.3%. As we can see, Intapp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Fortinet (FTNT) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.4%.

The consensus estimate for Fortinet's current year EPS has increased 16.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Intapp belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 139 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.3% so far this year, so INTA is performing better in this area. Fortinet is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Intapp and Fortinet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

