Intapp, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Growth

Intapp, Inc. ( (INTA) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Intapp, Inc. presented to its investors.

Intapp, Inc. is a prominent provider of AI-powered solutions tailored for professionals in advisory, capital markets, and legal sectors, delivering software that enhances knowledge, relationships, and operational insights.

Intapp has reported significant growth in its first quarter of fiscal year 2025, with SaaS revenue reaching $76.9 million, marking a 30% increase year-over-year. The company also noted a rise in Cloud ARR to $309.1 million, a 27% increase compared to the previous year, alongside a robust cloud net revenue retention rate of 119%.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the earnings report include a total revenue increase to $118.8 million, up 17% from the previous year. Non-GAAP operating income showed a substantial rise to $15.1 million, and non-GAAP net income reached $16.8 million, reflecting a marked improvement from the previous year’s figures. Additionally, Intapp’s cash and cash equivalents grew to $253.8 million by the end of the quarter.

Despite a GAAP operating loss of $7.3 million, the company has managed to reduce its loss compared to the prior year. The introduction of new AI solutions and a focus on client digitization and innovation appear to be driving growth, as evidenced by the expansion of existing accounts and the addition of new clients.

Looking ahead, Intapp is optimistic about its financial trajectory for the second quarter and the full fiscal year 2025. The company anticipates continued growth in SaaS revenue and total revenue, with an expected increase in non-GAAP operating income, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives and market demand for its innovative technology solutions.

