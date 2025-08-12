Intapp Cloud ARR Jumps 29 Percent

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) reported fourth quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 12, 2025, highlighting Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 29% year over year to $383 million and non-GAAP operating income of $21.3 million, up from $13.5 million year over year. The company expanded its $1 million-plus ARR client base by 49% year over year to 109 accounts, launched several vertical-specific AI solutions, and announced a new $150 million share repurchase program.

Cloud ARR drives record client expansion for Intapp

Cloud now accounts for 79% of total ARR ($485 million), with 93% of clients were using at least one cloud module and Over 80% of clients were fully deployed in the cloud. The company ended the period with more than 2,700 clients and achieved a 120% cloud net revenue retention rate, indicating strong upsell and cross-sell momentum.

"In Q4, our cloud ARR grew 29% year over year to $383 million. Cloud now represents 79% of our total ARR of $485 million. In the quarter, we earned SaaS revenue of $90 million, up 27% year over year, and total revenue of $135 million, up 18% year over year. Additionally, we now have 109 clients with ARR of more than $1 million, a year-over-year increase of 49%."

-- John Hall, Chairman and CEO

This cloud-centric growth and client scaling reinforce Intapp's strong recurring revenue visibility and emphasize successful penetration into large enterprise accounts.

Intapp’s AI-first strategy accelerates competitive differentiation

Intapp introduced new generative AI (GenAI) features across its vertical SaaS platform, including Intapp VeoCloud Activator, Intapp Assist for DealCloud, and Intapp Walls for AI. Adoption of its AI-enabled solutions notably increased, as evidenced by Assist for DealCloud representing approximately 35% of new wins compared to 8% the prior year.

"We continued progress on our applied AI strategy and roadmap this year. We launched several new AI solutions and showcased our innovation at our largest client event, Intapp Amplify, in February. Our AI strategy reduces cost through automation and helps the professionals to grow revenue by providing back to them unique insights from the firm's proprietary data, relationships, and knowledge, all while staying compliant with the industry's complex regulations."

-- John Hall, Chairman and CEO

Partner ecosystem, led by Microsoft, multiplies enterprise deal flow

Intapp reported a more than 50% year-over-year increase in partner-influenced bookings, with partners engaged in 17 of the 20 largest deals. Strategic relationships with Microsoft and Snowflake continue to compress sales cycles and facilitate joint go-to-market initiatives, including use of Microsoft Azure Marketplace for procurement.

"Our partner ecosystem closed FY 2025 with 145 active partners, playing a critical role in our largest wins, accelerating time to value, and driving broader platform adoption. Our co-sell motion continues to deliver solid results, with partner-engaged enterprise deals outperforming on win rates over the past two years. Q4 highlighted the strength of this collaboration, with partner-influenced bookings growing more than 50% year over year."

-- David Morton, Chief Financial Officer

The expanding ecosystem provides Intapp with access to broader markets and leverages established relationships, increasing win rates in the upper enterprise segment.

Looking Ahead

Management guides for SaaS revenue of $411.4 million to $415.4 million for FY2026, total revenue of $566.7 million to $570.7 million, and non-GAAP operating income of $96 million to $100 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is expected to range from $1.09 to $1.13 with 87 million weighted shares outstanding. The company also announced a $150 million share repurchase authorization, in addition to prioritizing continued investment in AI and potential strategic acquisitions.

