Intapp and Snowflake Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Deal Management Analytics for Professional Firms

Intapp collaborates with Snowflake to enhance analytics and deal management for advisory, capital markets, and legal firms.

Intapp has announced a strategic partnership with Snowflake, enabling client firms to utilize the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for enhanced analytics across their data systems. This collaboration integrates Snowflake's data management capabilities with Intapp's DealCloud, a deal management platform underpinned by AI workflows. The partnership aims to eliminate data silos and facilitate better analytics for deal-related decision-making, enhancing the overall efficiency and effectiveness of advisory, capital markets, and legal firms. Both companies expressed their commitment to providing deeper insights and greater value to their joint customers through this integration.

Strategic collaboration with Snowflake enhances Intapp's deal management capabilities through improved analytics integration.

The partnership addresses client needs for eliminating data silos, providing a competitive advantage in decision-making processes.

Joint efforts with Snowflake to empower clients with richer insights demonstrate Intapp's commitment to leveraging AI for enhancing firm productivity.

None

What is the new collaboration announced by Intapp?

Intapp has announced a strategic collaboration with Snowflake to enhance analytics capabilities for client firms.

How will this collaboration benefit Intapp clients?

Clients will be able to build analytics across firmwide data in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, enriching their deal management with Intapp DealCloud.

What key technologies are involved in this partnership?

The partnership combines Snowflake's data integration capabilities with Intapp DealCloud's AI-powered deal management workflows.

What sectors is Intapp targeting with this collaboration?

Intapp is focusing on advisory, capital markets, and legal firms to improve their data analytics capabilities.

Who are the key spokespeople mentioned in the announcement?

Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp, and Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services at Snowflake, are highlighted in the announcement.

$INTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 01/17.

on 04/09, 01/17. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/22.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$INTA Insider Trading Activity

$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 234 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 234 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 456,217 shares for an estimated $27,979,039 .

. THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 232,716 shares for an estimated $14,255,501 .

. DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 87,238 shares for an estimated $5,474,049 .

. MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 61,457 shares for an estimated $3,779,318 .

. DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 43,560 shares for an estimated $2,782,841 .

. DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 41,526 shares for an estimated $2,556,470 .

. SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 32,665 shares for an estimated $2,022,443 .

. NANCY L HARRIS sold 2,970 shares for an estimated $178,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$INTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $INTA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $INTA forecast page.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Intapp



(NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms,





today announced a new strategic collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. Intapp client firms will now be able to quickly build and apply analytics across a broad set of firmwide data in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, then leverage that information within



Intapp DealCloud



to further enrich their deal management capabilities.





This collaboration brings together Snowflake’s ability to combine data across key systems and DealCloud’s robust deal management capabilities which are underpinned by AI-powered workflows and data models. By leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Intapp is helping advisory, capital markets, and legal firms to more easily apply analytics to their most relevant deal data.





“Our clients are increasingly seeing the value in eliminating data silos across their firms and are turning to Snowflake to help them in this quest,” said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “Forging this connection with Snowflake lets firms more easily build and apply analytics with firmwide data that inform deal-related decision-making and embed that information back into key workflows within DealCloud.”





“Intapp’s commitment to helping Snowflake empower every enterprise to achieve its full potential through data and AI can be seen through the launch of our new integration with DealCloud,” said Rinesh Patel, Global Head of Financial Services at Snowflake. “We look forward to driving deeper value for joint customers by working with Intapp to allow firms to access richer insights across broad data sets underpinned by the proprietary insights they capture and manage in DealCloud.”







About Intapp







Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit



intapp.com



and



LinkedIn



.







Media contact:







Ali Robinson





Press@intapp.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.