Intapp To Acquire TermSheet For Undisclosed Terms; Stock Fell In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Intapp, Inc. (INTA), a provider of AI-powered solutions, on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire TermSheet LLC, an affiliate of Platform Ventures. The deal is expected to close within next 45 days. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Shares of Intapp are dropping in the pre-market tradig.

The new combined solutions is projected to manage every part of real asset investments. By using data and AI, it will make operations more efficient.

Intapp is expected to welcome the TermSheet team, including its founders Roger Smith and Sahil Rattan.

After the deal is finalized, advanced capabilities for both DealCloud and TermSheet will be added with a combined version that brings together the best of both.

When it is launched, the combined solution will be available to current DealCloud and TermSheet users at no extra cost.

In the pre-market trading, Intapp is 3.30% lesser at $51.99 on the Nasdaq.

