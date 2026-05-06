Intact Financial Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO) reported solid first-quarter results, driven by higher investment income and steady underwriting performance.

Net operating income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$770 million or C$4.33 per share from C$717 million or C$4.01 per share last year.

Net income increased to C$752 million or C$4.12 per share from C$676 million or C$3.69 per share a year earlier.

Operating direct premiums written (DPW) grew 4% to C$5.602 billion from C$5.364 billion last year.

Underwriting income rose 4% to C$504 million from C$485 million, while operating net investment income increased 10% to C$457 million from C$415 million.

The combined ratio remained stable at 91.3%.

Additionally, the company's Board has approved a quarterly dividend of C$1.47 per share, payable on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 16.

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