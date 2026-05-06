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Intact Financial Q1 Profit Rises

May 06, 2026 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO) reported solid first-quarter results, driven by higher investment income and steady underwriting performance.

Net operating income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$770 million or C$4.33 per share from C$717 million or C$4.01 per share last year.

Net income increased to C$752 million or C$4.12 per share from C$676 million or C$3.69 per share a year earlier.

Operating direct premiums written (DPW) grew 4% to C$5.602 billion from C$5.364 billion last year.

Underwriting income rose 4% to C$504 million from C$485 million, while operating net investment income increased 10% to C$457 million from C$415 million.

The combined ratio remained stable at 91.3%.

Additionally, the company's Board has approved a quarterly dividend of C$1.47 per share, payable on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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