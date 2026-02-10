Intact Financial Corp Profit Rises In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$3.365 billion, or C$18.35 per share. This compares with C$2.297 billion, or C$12.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to C$26.950 billion from C$26.523 billion last year.

Intact Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$3.365 Bln. vs. C$2.297 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$18.35 vs. C$12.36 last year. -Revenue: C$26.950 Bln vs. C$26.523 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.