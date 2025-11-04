Intact Financial Corp Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$861 million, or C$4.73 per share. This compares with C$212 million, or C$1.06 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$4.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Intact Financial Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$861 Mln. vs. C$212 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$4.73 vs. C$1.06 last year.

Operating direct premiums written: C$ 6.643 Bln. Vs C$6.207 Bln. Year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.