Precious metals are more than commodities — they are strategic assets woven into the fabric of national security and technological innovation. Their properties empower defense systems, enable cutting-edge medical treatments, and underpin the digital infrastructure of modern life. Precious metals also serve as bargaining chips in diplomatic negotiations, influencing trade agreements and defense alliances.
Looking ahead, the importance of precious metals is set to increase. As the world pursues clean energy, quantum computing, and advanced defense technologies, the demand for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium will rise. For example, silver is the most conductive metal known, making it vital for electronics manufacturing.
Joe Cavatoni, Market Strategist, North America at the World Gold Council, and Steven Schoffstall, Director of ETF Product Management at Sprott Asset Management, join Nasdaq TradeTalks to discuss the key drivers of demand and volatility in the precious metals space.
This Week's Guest Spotlight
George Lewin-Smith, CEO of Testudo
From your perspective, what are the biggest trends shaping the future of artificial intelligence?
The speed of improvement is making it hard for enterprises to keep up with. The key is enabling the deployment of this technology responsibly at enterprises at scale, especially as litigation is rapidly growing when it comes to GenAI lawsuits.
In your recent TradeTalks interview, you mentioned how insuring the AI economy is a brand-new market. How do you see this market developing in the short and long term?
Deloitte estimates this will be a $4.7 billion gross written premium (GWP) market by 2032. We see every company in every industry deploying AI needing this coverage, so the addressable market is significant. AI is also evolving and adopting rapidly. Testudo will be here to support the economy as risk transfer solutions as needed.
How does a company determine when they need insurance for their AI risks?
Our insurance is for enterprises deploying vendors or developing their own AI technology. Our data is very helpful pre-deployment as we can identify and monitor liability risk. It’s also helpful at deployment when risk transfer will then be required.
Can you elaborate on how AI risk insurance differs from cyber risk insurance, and why companies should have both?
AI insurance is a completely new category, covering different risks than cyber. We see cyber risk getting more aggressive as a consequence of AI being used, for instance, in phishing and deepfakes. But at Testudo, we are focused on GenAI risks, including AI agents.
