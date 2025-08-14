Insuring the AI Economy

Talking Trends

Precious metals are more than commodities — they are strategic assets woven into the fabric of national security and technological innovation. Their properties empower defense systems, enable cutting-edge medical treatments, and underpin the digital infrastructure of modern life. Precious metals also serve as bargaining chips in diplomatic negotiations, influencing trade agreements and defense alliances.

Looking ahead, the importance of precious metals is set to increase. As the world pursues clean energy, quantum computing, and advanced defense technologies, the demand for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium will rise. For example, silver is the most conductive metal known, making it vital for electronics manufacturing.

Joe Cavatoni, Market Strategist, North America at the World Gold Council, and Steven Schoffstall, Director of ETF Product Management at Sprott Asset Management, join Nasdaq TradeTalks to discuss the key drivers of demand and volatility in the precious metals space.

WATCH