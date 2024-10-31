Insurance Australia Group’s Strategic Share Buy-Back

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Insurance Australia Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 363,519 ordinary fully paid shares bought back on the previous day. This continued buy-back effort reflects the company’s strategic approach to managing its capital and enhancing shareholder value.

