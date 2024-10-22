Insurance Australia Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG) has announced an update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, with 418,314 ordinary shares repurchased recently. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value, reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial health. Investors in the stock market are keenly watching such buy-back activities as they often indicate a robust financial position and can impact share prices.

