Insurance Australia Group Posts FY Profit

(RTTNews) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAUGY.PK, IAUGF.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to shareholders for fiscal year 2022 was A$347 million compared to a loss of A$427 million in the prior year, reflecting the performance of the underlying core business and a A$200 million pre-tax release from the business interruption provision.

Net earned premium for the year grew to A$7.91 billion from A$7.47 billion in the prior year.

IAG forecasts mid-to-high single digit GWP growth and a reported Insurance margin of 14% to 16% for fiscal year 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.