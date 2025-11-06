Markets
Insulet Q3 Profit Rises

November 06, 2025 — 12:22 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corporation (PODD) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $87.6 million or $1.24 per share, compared with $77.5 million, or $1.08 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $87.8 million or $1.24 per share, compared with $64.3 million or $0.90 per share in the prior year.

Revenues for the quarter were $706.3 million, up from $543.9 million last year.

"We delivered strong third quarter results, a testament to our team's exceptional performance and the transformative power of Omnipod 5 for people living with diabetes," said Ashley McEvoy, President and CEO. "Our continued meaningful engagement with physicians, partners, investors, and our incredible Podder community further reinforces our unique role at the nexus of consumer health, healthcare, and medtech. We're not just advancing diabetes care—we're reshaping it. As we continue to grow, I'm energized by our potential to expand access, accelerate growth, and deliver lasting value for all our stakeholders."

RTTNews
