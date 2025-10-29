Instil Bio (TIL) Price Target Increased by 41.50% to 97.66

The average one-year price target for Instil Bio (NasdaqCM:TIL) has been revised to $97.66 / share. This is an increase of 41.50% from the prior estimate of $69.02 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 421.44% from the latest reported closing price of $18.73 / share.

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Instil Bio. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIL is 0.71%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.19% to 4,740K shares.

Curative Ventures V holds 1,899K shares representing 28.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 535K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing an increase of 22.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIL by 43.98% over the last quarter.

CPMG holds 411K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 293K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIL by 53.64% over the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 204K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

