Instil Bio (TIL) Price Target Increased by 24.53% to 67.32

The average one-year price target for Instil Bio (NasdaqCM:TIL) has been revised to $67.32 / share. This is an increase of 24.53% from the prior estimate of $54.06 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 683.25% from the latest reported closing price of $8.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Instil Bio. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 50.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIL is 0.92%, an increase of 18.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.22% to 4,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Curative Ventures V holds 1,899K shares representing 28.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BML Capital Management holds 646K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CPMG holds 411K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 293K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 243K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares , representing an increase of 18.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIL by 25.12% over the last quarter.

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