Instil Bio price target lowered to $110 from $120 at H.C. Wainwright

November 14, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Instil Bio (TIL) to $110 from $120 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says BioNTech’s $950M acquisition of Biotheus highlights the value potential for Instil Bio.

