Instil Bio, Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$11.90 million

The company's earnings totaled -$11.90 million, or -$1.82 per share. This compares with -$12.93 million, or -$1.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Instil Bio, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.05 million or -$1.08 per share for the period.

Instil Bio, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.90 Mln. vs. -$12.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.82 vs. -$1.99 last year.

