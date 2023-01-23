Installment Loan Vs. Revolving Credit

Installment loans and revolving credit lines are debt vehicles that can help you build credit, bridge a financial gap or make a big-ticket purchase. While installment loans are disbursed as a lump sum with a preset repayment schedule, revolving credit offers a credit line you can use as needed.

What Is an Installment Loan?

Installment loans offer you a lump sum in cash, and payments are due on a regular schedule until the loan is repaid. Installment loans can be secured or unsecured. Secured loans are loans backed by property, such as your home in the case of a mortgage or your car for an auto loan. Personal loans are a type of unsecured installment loan that may not require collateral to guarantee the loan.

How Do Installment Loans Work?

Installment loans usually have equal monthly payments, and interest rates are fixed, which is helpful because you can plan out exactly how much a loan will cost you over the term.

When you take out an installment loan, you may get an amortization schedule that outlines each payment you’ll make and how much of that payment will go to interest and principal. If you make all payments as planned, you’ll pay off the balance and interest in full by the end of the term.

What Is Revolving Credit?

Revolving credit—such as credit cards and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs)—is a credit line that you can borrow against as needed up to the predetermined limit. You can typically reuse your credit line as you repay your balance, though this may vary depending on the specific product.

Like installment loans, revolving credit lines can be secured or unsecured. For instance, unsecured credit cards require no deposit—you just need to go through a credit check to get approved. Secured cards, on the other hand, require a cash deposit and are geared toward borrowers who have limited credit. HELOCs are another example of a secured line of credit backed by your home.

How Does Revolving Credit Work?

Interest rates on revolving credit lines are usually variable, which means they can change based on a market index. When you apply for a revolving line of credit, your credit limit will vary depending on your credit history, income and other debt obligations.

While it’s expected to repay your balance in full monthly, it’s not required. Instead, revolving credit lines typically let you maintain a balance on the card from one month to the next and only require a minimum payment that can be a flat amount or percentage of your balance.

For example, if your credit card balance is $10,000, you could pay $200 to satisfy the minimum payment for the month if your minimum payment was 2%. However, carrying a balance from one month to another can lead to expensive interest charges.

Pros and Cons of Using Installment Loans

Here’s a rundown on the pros and cons of using an installment loan:

Pros

Easy applications: You can prequalify or get preapproved for many types of installment loans online, including personal loans and some auto loans and mortgages.

You can prequalify or get preapproved for many types of installment loans online, including personal loans and some auto loans and mortgages. Quick funding: Certain types of installment loans can be funded within a few days of approval.

Certain types of installment loans can be funded within a few days of approval. Structured payments: Installment loan payments are fixed and usually due monthly, making them easier to budget for.

Installment loan payments are fixed and usually due monthly, making them easier to budget for. Low interest rates: Borrowers with good credit may qualify for low interest rates on personal loans.

Cons

Loan fees: Fees for installment loans can vary by loan type. In the case of a mortgage, you’ll likely pay closing fees upfront, which could be 3% to 6% of the loan amount. Some personal loans also have origination fees that can range from 1% to 8% of the loan amount.

Fees for installment loans can vary by loan type. In the case of a mortgage, you’ll likely pay closing fees upfront, which could be 3% to 6% of the loan amount. Some personal loans also have origination fees that can range from 1% to 8% of the loan amount. Collateral requirements: Certain installment loans require collateral to back the loan, such as your car, home or savings you have in the bank. If you stop making payments on a secured installment loan, you could lose the collateral backing the loan.

Certain installment loans require collateral to back the loan, such as your car, home or savings you have in the bank. If you stop making payments on a secured installment loan, you could lose the collateral backing the loan. Eligibility requirements: You generally need strong credit and a stable source of income to qualify for an installment loan.

Pros and Cons of Using Revolving Credit

Below are the pros and cons of using revolving credit.

Pros

Easy applications: Credit card companies may let you apply online, and you can get a fast credit decision. You could also get preapproved without a credit check.

Credit card companies may let you apply online, and you can get a fast credit decision. You could also get preapproved without a credit check. Fast cash: After you apply for a credit card, you may get a digital card you can use right away.

After you apply for a credit card, you may get a digital card you can use right away. Low interest deals: Credit cards and HELOCs may offer introductory offers where you have a low interest rate or 0% annual percentage rate (APR) during a certain period. This can provide a savings opportunity if you want to buy a big item and pay it off within the introductory period. However, any unpaid balances at the end of the introductory period will be charged with the normal interest rate.

Cons

No set payoff schedule: As long as you make the minimum payments on a revolving credit line, your account can stay in good standing. But only making minimum payments can result in interest charges and lingering debt, which can negatively impact your credit score.

As long as you make the minimum payments on a revolving credit line, your account can stay in good standing. But only making minimum payments can result in interest charges and lingering debt, which can negatively impact your credit score. Annual and usage fees: In some cases, credit cards can have annual fees of $49 or more. If you draw cash from a credit card, you could also be charged a cash advance fee and a higher APR on the amount withdrawn.

In some cases, credit cards can have annual fees of $49 or more. If you draw cash from a credit card, you could also be charged a cash advance fee and a higher APR on the amount withdrawn. Potential upfront fees: HELOCs may have upfront closing costs because it’s a transaction drawing money from the equity in your home. It’s important to compare upfront costs when deciding what type of credit line to open.

Should I Use an Installment Loan or Revolving Credit?

Revolving credit lines can be a good way to borrow money for ongoing purchases and projects where you don’t know exactly how much you need to borrow. They give you the flexibility to borrow when you need and only charge interest on your balance, not the full credit line. For example, perhaps you want to make improvements to your home, but you’re unsure how much the project will cost.

When you need to borrow a specific amount to, say, buy a car or consolidate medical bills, an installment loan may be the better option. An installment loan with a long term can give you affordable monthly payments for large purchases. Plus, the predictability of a payment schedule could make paying off debt less challenging.

