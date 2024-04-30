News & Insights

Instagram Updates Its Reels Algorithm To Prioritize 'original Content'

April 30, 2024 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Instagram, the popular social media platform, has recently announced updates to its recommendation algorithm for Reels.

The new algorithm will prioritize 'original content' over reposted content, which will have an impact on aggregator accounts and those that mainly share others' work. In the past, accounts with large followings and those that reposted content received the most exposure on the platform. However, Instagram is now revising how it ranks Reels to provide smaller accounts with more visibility within the app.

In a blog post, Instagram stated that its primary goal is to rectify its ranking system to facilitate smaller accounts in expanding their reach. The company has acknowledged the need to provide all creators with a fair opportunity to reach new audiences by no longer favoring accounts with more followers. The new algorithm will promptly replace reposted Reels with the original clip in recommendations when it identifies duplicate content.

To achieve this goal, Instagram has implemented stricter penalties for aggregator accounts that consistently repost content from others. The platform will stop recommending Reels from these accounts if they share unoriginal content 10 or more times in the previous 30 days. This modification could significantly reduce the visibility of popular aggregator accounts that share others' clips to promote affiliate shopping links and other initiatives.

Instagram plans to implement these changes gradually over the next few months. The company hopes that these revisions will create a more level playing field for content creators, allowing smaller accounts to grow and thrive on the platform.

