Instagram Experiments With Friend Map Feature

(RTTNews) - Social networking site Instagram is testing a new location-sharing feature, resembling Snapchat's Snap Maps, which was launched in 2017.

The Meta Platforms(META)-owned app's new "Friend Map" feature is designed to share the user's location on a map where their text and video posts were created.

Also, Notes can be added along with the location, aiming to further improve engagement and interaction with friends and followers.

Currently, the new opt-in feature is available to a limited group of users, who can choose to share their location with only "Close Friends" list or with mutual follows in the app, ensuring privacy.

"As always, we are building this feature with safety in mind," Meta spokesperson Christine Pai told to The Verge as public location tagging has not been included in the feature, unlike Snap Maps.

As Instagram continues its experimentation, more details about the duration of the location visibility and additional privacy settings would be updated in the future.

