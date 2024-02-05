InspireMD's (NSPR) CE Mark Recertification to Boost CGuard EPS

InspireMD, Inc. NSPR recently announced its receipt of CE Mark recertification under the European Union’s (EU) new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) regulatory framework.

The CE Mark certification under the MDR regulatory framework replaces the previous MDR framework, which controlled the approval and marketing of medical devices in the EU until May 2021.

Price Performance

For the past six months, NSPR’s shares have declined 8.7% against the industry’s growth of 1.5%. The S&P 500 increased 9.6% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

With the official recertification of the CE Mark under MDR, the company is likely to proceed with the establishment of the CGuard Embolic Prevention Carotid Stent System (EPS) as the standard care for carotid artery revascularization. The company also looks forward to advancing new products using the pathway provided by MDR.

The company is making good progress on the Premarket Approval Application (PMA) for the C-GUARDIANS U.S. IDE study. It anticipates receiving the primary endpoint results in mid-2024, and in the second half of 2024, the company is likely to submit the final module of the PMA application to the FDA.

InspireMD is also looking forward to achieving important goals, such as getting the CGuard Prime EPS stent approved in the United States in the first half of 2025.

More on CGuard EPS

With its innovative mesh carotid stent, the CGuard EPS aims to enhance patient safety by providing long-term embolic support.

With CGuard EPS, possible emboli are trapped against the arterial wall, preserving perfusion to the external carotid artery and preventing peri-procedural and late embolization.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global carotid artery stents market, which was valued at $559.7 million in 2021, is expected to witness growth rate of 3.0% from 2023-2030.

The primary driver expected to propel the market growth is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including stroke, ischemic stroke, and transient ischemic attack. These conditions are driving demand for carotid artery stenting treatments that require stents.

InspireMD, Inc. Price

InspireMD, Inc. price | InspireMD, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NSPR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks to consider in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Acadia Healthcare ACHC.

Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UHS’s shares have gained 1.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline.

Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.

Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year against the industry’s 3.7% decline.

Acadia Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ACHC’s long-term earnings are expected to grow at 11.2%.

Acadia’s shares have gained 11.7% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 5%.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.