InspireMD (NSPR) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 4.95

The average one-year price target for InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) has been revised to 4.95 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of 4.44 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 5.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.41% from the latest reported closing price of 2.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in InspireMD. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSPR is 0.12%, an increase of 22.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.76% to 8,789K shares. The put/call ratio of NSPR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,860K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,860K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,768K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSPR by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,378K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 904K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

InspireMD Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.