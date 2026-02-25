InspireMD (NSPR) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for InspireMD (NasdaqCM:NSPR) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $4.08 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 180.22% from the latest reported closing price of $1.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in InspireMD. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSPR is 0.02%, an increase of 94.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 23,193K shares. The put/call ratio of NSPR is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rosalind Advisors holds 3,906K shares representing 9.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,376K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 3,173K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares , representing an increase of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSPR by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,133K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing an increase of 31.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSPR by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Parkman Healthcare Partners holds 2,417K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSPR by 33.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.