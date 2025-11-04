InspireMD, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$12.71 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$7.89 million, or -$0.16 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.2% to $2.52 million from $1.81 million last year.

InspireMD, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$12.71 Mln. vs. -$7.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.17 vs. -$0.16 last year. -Revenue: $2.52 Mln vs. $1.81 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.