Inspired Entertainment Partners with Altenar to Integrate Virtual Sports into Sportsbook Platform

Inspired Entertainment partners with Altenar to integrate Virtual Sports into Altenar’s sportsbook platform, enhancing gaming offerings.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has announced a partnership with Altenar to integrate its Virtual Sports products into Altenar's sportsbook platform, marking the first time this content will be available to Altenar's customers. This collaboration aims to enhance Altenar's offerings and generate new revenue streams by leveraging Inspired's relationships with major sporting leagues. Altenar, a notable sports betting software provider with a growing presence in South America, expressed excitement about this partnership, highlighting the flexibility and innovation of its platform. Inspired's Virtual Sports products are widely popular, available in over 35 countries through numerous retail and online channels, thus extending their reach through this collaboration.

Potential Positives

Inspired Entertainment has formed a significant partnership with Altenar, expanding its reach in sports betting through the integration of its Virtual Sports products into Altenar's platform.

This collaboration opens new revenue streams for Inspired and enhances the offerings available to Altenar's customers, which could lead to increased sales and market presence.

The partnership leverages Inspired's established reputation in the gaming industry, utilizing its award-winning Virtual Sports to attract a diverse player base across new markets.

The integration will allow Inspired to tap into Altenar's customer base in over 30 countries, further solidifying its global footprint in the gaming market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement could indicate that Inspired Entertainment is seeking to leverage partnerships to enhance its offerings, suggesting a potential lack of market competitiveness on its own.

There is no mention of new product developments or innovations from Inspired, which could imply stagnation in its product pipeline.

The focus on enhancing offerings for Altenar may suggest that Inspired is relying heavily on partnerships rather than developing its own standalone market presence.

FAQ

What is the new partnership announced by Inspired Entertainment?

Inspired Entertainment has partnered with Altenar to integrate its Virtual Sports products into Altenar's sportsbook platform.

How will the partnership benefit Altenar's sportsbook?

This partnership will enhance Altenar's offerings by providing diverse Virtual Sports content, creating new revenue streams for operators.

What types of products does Inspired Entertainment offer?

Inspired provides gaming content, technology, hardware, and services for regulated gaming, betting, and lottery operators globally.

In how many countries does Inspired's Virtual Sports operate?

Inspired's Virtual Sports products are available in 35 countries, appealing to a wide variety of players.

What is Altenar known for in the sports betting industry?

Altenar is recognized for its flexibility and customer-centric approach, offering customizable solutions for sports betting markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of $INSE stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, today announced a partnership with Altenar, a sports betting software provider delivering “best in class” solutions for licensed operators. This collaboration will integrate Inspired’s Virtual Sports products into Altenar’s sportsbook platform, making diverse Inspired Virtuals Sports content available for the first time to Altenar’s customers.





Altenar, known for supplying cutting edge services ranging from “software only” to a fully managed sportsbook to its customers in over 30 countries, has recently expanded its presence in South America, including Peru and Brazil.





"We are excited to launch our Virtual Sports with Altenar. Their global sportsbook platform enables us to seamlessly integrate our Virtual Sports offering with their sports betting technology. We are confident that this partnership will enhance Altenar's sportsbook services and diversify their offerings in new and exciting ways, leveraging Inspired’s exciting collaborations with major sporting leagues within our Virtual Sports division. Together, we are opening new revenue streams for operators with Inspired’s Virtual Sports," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired.





“Altenar is excited to join forces with Inspired to bring their award-winning Virtual Sports products to the Altenar sportsbook platform,” said Antonis Karakousis, Director of Operations of Altenar. “This partnership showcases the versatility of the Altenar platform. We are thrilled to launch Inspired’s Virtual Sports products with our partners, enhancing our sportsbook offering with the very best in Virtual Sports technology.”





Inspired's multi-award-winning Virtual Sports are popular worldwide, appealing to a wide variety of players through more than 40,000 retail channels and 100+ websites in 35 countries. To find out more about Inspired’s Virtuals, visit:



https://inseinc.com/virtuals/



.







About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.







Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at





www.inseinc.com





.







About Altenar







Founded in 2011, Altenar is a leading turnkey sportsbook provider committed to meeting the unique needs of its clients. Renowned for its flexibility and customer-centric approach, Altenar specialises in customising solutions to new markets, audiences, and requirements. With a focus on building enduring partnerships, Altenar aims to be the most partner-oriented iGaming software provider in the industry. For more information, visit





www.altenar.com





.







Contacts:









Investor Relations











IR@inseinc.com









+1 646 277 1285







For Press and Sales









inspiredsales@inseinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.