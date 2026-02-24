Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Price Target Decreased by 27.11% to 95.55

The average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) has been revised to $95.55 / share. This is a decrease of 27.11% from the prior estimate of $131.09 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.51% from the latest reported closing price of $57.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 18.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.16%, an increase of 26.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 41,380K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,211K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,757K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,506K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,048K shares , representing an increase of 30.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 49.47% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,212K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing an increase of 70.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 297.15% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,161K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares , representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 20.00% over the last quarter.

