Inspirato Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Inspirato Inc. (ISPO) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$2.28 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$2.28 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$8.79 million, or -$2.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.7% to $63.11 million from $70.71 million last year.

Inspirato Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.28 Mln. vs. -$8.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.21 vs. -$2.51 last year. -Revenue: $63.11 Mln vs. $70.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.