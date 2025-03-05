Inspirato Achieves Industry-Leading Net Promoter Score of 71 for 2024, Reflecting High Customer Satisfaction

Inspirato announces a 2024 Net Promoter Score of 71, reflecting high customer satisfaction for its luxury vacation offerings.

Inspirato Incorporated, a luxury vacation club, has announced its impressive 2024 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and loyalty. The NPS measures how likely customers are to recommend a company's services, with Inspirato scoring 70 for vacation homes and 80 for curated experiences. This achievement highlights the company's commitment to providing exceptional luxury travel experiences, as stated by Chairman and CEO Payam Zamani. The company's European offerings performed particularly well, with Mykonos earning a perfect score and Italy scoring over 85. Six of Inspirato's exclusive experiences also received perfect ratings, including renowned events like The Masters and Wimbledon. Looking ahead, Inspirato plans to expand its offerings with over 25 experiences in 2025, including unique travel options such as an Alaskan expedition cruise and a Caribbean New Year’s Eve Cruise.

Potential Positives

Inspirato achieved an impressive 2024 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, indicating strong customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The company's NPS of 80 for curated experiences highlights member appreciation for its exclusive offerings, reinforcing its brand value in luxury travel.

Inspirato's European portfolio received notable recognition, with regions like Mykonos achieving a perfect score and Italy scoring over 85, demonstrating the success of its international strategy.

Plans to host over 25 high-demand Experiences in 2025, including unique events and retreats, signal growth potential and continued innovation in their service offerings.

Potential Negatives

While the company announced a high Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, this could raise expectations among customers for continual improvement, creating pressure on the company to maintain or exceed this level of satisfaction.



The press release does not provide any information on revenue performance or profitability, which could indicate financial weaknesses or challenges in sustainability despite a positive customer satisfaction metric.



The focus on travel experiences, while touted as a growth segment, may expose the company to greater risks associated with economic downturns or travel restrictions in the future.

FAQ

What is Inspirato's Net Promoter Score for 2024?

Inspirato proudly announces its industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71 for 2024.

How does Inspirato measure customer satisfaction?

Inspirato measures customer satisfaction using the Net Promoter Score (NPS), a recognized metric ranging from -100 to 100.

What are the NPS scores for Inspirato's vacation homes and experiences?

The NPS for Inspirato's vacation homes is 70, while curated experiences achieved an impressive NPS of 80.

What are Inspirato's plans for Experiences in 2025?

In 2025, Inspirato plans to host over 25 Experiences worldwide, including an expedition cruise in Alaska and a New Year’s Eve Cruise.

How can I learn more about Inspirato's luxury vacation offerings?

To learn more about Inspirato's luxury vacation options, visit www.inspirato.com or follow them on social media.

$ISPO Insider Trading Activity

$ISPO insiders have traded $ISPO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAYAM ZAMANI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 8 purchases buying 2,586,558 shares for an estimated $600,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PLANET GROUP LLC ONE purchased 1,580,180 shares for an estimated $5,420,020

BRENT L HANDLER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 61,536 shares for an estimated $234,994 .

. ROBERT KAIDEN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 21,549 shares for an estimated $86,196

DAVID S KALLERY (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,403 shares for an estimated $19,992 .

. MICHAEL J ARTHUR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 287 shares for an estimated $1,036

$ISPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ISPO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DENVER, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Inspirato Incorporated



("Inspirato" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club, proudly announces its industry-leading 2024 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71.





NPS is a widely recognized measure of customer satisfaction and loyalty, with scores ranging from -100 to 100. A high NPS score signifies a customers' overall perception of the brand and willingness to recommend the products or services of a company. Inspirato's 2024 results highlight strong satisfaction levels across both vacation homes (NPS: 70) and curated experiences (NPS: 80), reflecting members' continued appreciation for the world-class luxury travel experiences and service provided by the Company.





“Inspirato's consistently high NPS demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best in luxury travel,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “Year after year, our members recognize and appreciate the excellence we strive for, and we remain dedicated to maintaining and enhancing the exceptional level of service they have come to expect.”





The Company's European portfolio was its highest performing region in driven by a perfect score in Mykonos and an NPS of more than 85 in Italy. Additionally, six of the Company's members-only Experiences earned a perfect score, including iconic sporting events such as The Masters, Wimbledon and the Kentucky Derby. Over the past five years, Experience-related travel has been among the fastest growing segment within the Company's portfolio. In 2025, Inspirato plans to host more than 25 Experiences around the world, including an expedition cruise in Alaska, a desert wellness retreat and a New Year’s Eve Cruise in the Caribbean.







About Inspirato







Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a members-only luxury vacation club that provides exclusive access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.











Contacts:

































Investor Relations

















Media Relations













ir@inspirato.com

















communications@inspirato.com









