Inspira Technologies Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Inspira Technologies confirms compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, highlighting strategic advancements and increased market confidence.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, having maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days. The notification, dated July 17, 2025, confirms the Company's continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. CEO Dagi Ben-Noon highlighted this compliance milestone as a sign of growing market confidence and outlined recent successes, including securing a substantial commercial order and establishing a government partnership aimed at national adoption and global scaling of its technologies. The Company is focusing on expanding its distribution and delivering long-term value while continuing discussions with commercial and governmental partners worldwide. Inspira Technologies specializes in advanced medical devices for respiratory support and blood monitoring, with products such as the ART100 system, and aims to further enhance its position in the MedTech landscape.

Potential Positives

Inspira Technologies has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), indicating a return to market confidence and stability.

The company achieved a significant milestone with the recent receipt of a $22.5 million purchase order, highlighting its growing commercial success.

Inspira's strategic focus on government partnerships and global distribution positions it well for future growth in the medical technology sector.

The approval and development of advanced medical devices, such as the INSPIRA™ ART100 and ART500 systems, underscore the company's innovative capabilities in life-support technologies.

Potential Negatives

Regaining compliance with Nasdaq does not guarantee long-term stability, indicating previous struggles with the minimum bid price requirement could raise concerns about the company's ongoing viability in a competitive market.

The usage of forward-looking statements suggests that the company is managing significant uncertainty, which may lead to skepticism from investors regarding its future performance and strategic direction.

FAQ

What recent milestone has Inspira Technologies achieved?

Inspira Technologies has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), confirming its share price is above $1.00 for 10 consecutive days.

What does Nasdaq compliance mean for Inspira Technologies?

This compliance allows Inspira to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, ensuring its access to capital and investor confidence.

How has Inspira Technologies expanded its operations recently?

The Company has expanded its manufacturing capabilities, secured a $22.5 million purchase order, and integrated its ART100 system in top U.S. hospitals.

What is the focus of Inspira Technologies moving forward?

Inspira is focusing on global distribution, execution, and building government partnerships for national adoption and scalability of its technologies.

What innovative products does Inspira Technologies offer?

Inspira offers advanced respiratory support with its ART100 system and the HYLA blood sensor platform for continuous, non-invasive monitoring.

$IINN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $IINN stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IINN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IINN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Litchfield Hills issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

RA'ANANA, Israel, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) ("



Inspira,



"



“Inspira





Technologies



,” or the "



Company



"), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies, today announced that it has received formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), concerning the minimum bid price requirement.





The notice, dated July 17, 2025, stated that for the 10 consecutive business days from July 2, 2025, through July 16, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company's common shares was at or above $1.00 per share. As a result, Inspira has satisfied the requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the matter is now closed.





“This compliance milestone is a direct reflection of the market's growing confidence in our strategic trajectory,” said Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of Inspira Technologies. “The past few weeks have marked a transformative shift for Inspira, from securing a large commercial order to building a pathway with a government partner for national adoption and global scale up. We are not just evolving; we are transforming into something new, significant, and in a class of its own. We are now fully focused on global distribution, execution, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”





Inspira is advancing its government-focused strategy following the successful conclusion of high-level talks, building upon a sequence of foundational milestones. These include the clinical integration of the ART100 in Tier-1 U.S. hospitals, the recent expansion of manufacturing capabilities, and the recently announced $22.5 million purchase order. Collectively, these achievements now serve as a powerful catalyst, accelerating Inspira's ongoing discussions with commercial and governmental entities worldwide.







About Inspira Technologies







Inspira Technologies is a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in advanced respiratory support and real-time blood monitoring solutions. The Company’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration -cleared INSPIRA™ ART100 system is approved for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) procedures outside the U.S and serves as a foundation for the development of the INSPIRA ART500 — a next-generation system designed to deliver oxygenation while patients remain awake and spontaneously breathing. Inspira Technologies is also advancing HYLA™, a proprietary blood sensor platform offering continuous, non-invasive monitoring. With multiple cleared products, a growing IP portfolio, and strategic streamlining of its operations, Inspira Technologies is increasingly positioned as an attractive platform within the life-support and MedTech landscape. The Company’s recent internal shifts may reflect broader alignment with long-term industry trends, including consolidation, cross-sector collaboration, and potential strategic partnerships. For more information, visit: https://inspira-technologies.com







Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that the Nasdaq compliance milestone is a direct reflection of the market's growing confidence in its strategic trajectory, the belief that it is not just evolving but transforming into something new, significant and in a class of its own, that it is building a pathway with a government partner for national adoption and global scale up, that it is fully focused on global distribution, execution, and delivering long-term value to its shareholders, that it is uilding upon its sequence of foundational milestones, and that its recent achievements now serve as a powerful catalyst, accelerating its ongoing discussions with commercial and governmental entities worldwide. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.







Company Contact







Inspira Technologies – Media Relations





Email: info@inspirao2.com





Phone: +972-9-9664485



