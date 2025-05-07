Inspira Technologies' INSPIRA ART100 Approved for Clinical Validation in Organ Transplant Procedures by Israel's Largest Healthcare Provider

Inspira Technologies' INSPIRA ART100 system approved for clinical validation in organ transplant procedures by Israel's largest healthcare provider.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. has announced that its INSPIRA ART100 device has received approval from Israel's largest healthcare provider for clinical validation in organ transplant procedures. The device, previously cleared by the FDA, will be deployed at a prominent medical center where leading physicians will assess its effectiveness in maintaining organ viability through advanced blood oxygenation during transplants. This opportunity will enable Inspira to gather valuable clinical data that could enhance the development of its flagship INSPIRA ART500 system, aimed at providing innovative respiratory support. Inspira's CEO emphasized the growing interest in their technology from healthcare institutions, both locally and internationally.

Potential Positives

The INSPIRA™ ART100 system has been approved by Israel's largest healthcare provider for clinical validation, highlighting its credibility and potential adoption in the medical field.

This deployment allows leading Israeli transplant specialists to gain hands-on experience with the system, potentially validating its efficacy in organ transplant procedures.

The clinical data collected will contribute to the development of the flagship INSPIRA ART500 system, potentially enhancing the company's product portfolio and market positioning.

The approval and collaboration with a prestigious healthcare provider showcase significant interest in Inspira's technology, which may enhance future business opportunities both locally and internationally.

Potential Negatives

The company is reliant on the clinical validation of the INSPIRA ART100 system, which still must demonstrate its efficacy and safety in organ transplant procedures, leaving its market viability uncertain.

The statement contains multiple forward-looking assertions that hinge on the success of future developments and validations, highlighting the potential risks and uncertainties involved in the company's operations and strategic direction.

The press release mentions ongoing development of the INSPIRA ART500 system, which has not yet received regulatory approval, indicating that key products remain in a pending status that may impact the company's growth and revenue potential.

FAQ

What is the INSPIRA ART100 system?

The INSPIRA ART100 is a life-support and diagnostic device approved for clinical validation during organ transplant procedures.

Who approved the INSPIRA ART100 system for clinical validation?

Israel's largest healthcare provider has approved the INSPIRA ART100 system for clinical validation by leading physicians.

What is unique about the INSPIRA ART100's application?

The system provides out-of-body blood oxygenation to maintain organ viability during transplants and in recovery.

How will clinical data from the INSPIRA ART100 be used?

The clinical data will support the development program of the INSPIRA ART500 system for acute respiratory failure.

What regulatory approvals has the INSPIRA ART100 received?

The INSPIRA ART100 has FDA clearance for cardiopulmonary bypass and AMAR certification in Israel for ECMO procedures.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IINN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $IINN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RA'ANANA, Israel, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) ("Inspira" or the "Company"), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies, today announced that the INSPIRA™ ART100 has been approved by Israel's largest healthcare provider to undergo a clinical validation by leading physicians who intend to use the innovative life-support and diagnostic device during organ transplant procedures. As part of this advancement, Inspira will deploy the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved INSPIRA ART100 system at one of Israel’s renowned medical centers affiliated with the largest health care provider.





A team of pioneering physicians at a renowned medical center has requested to validate the INSPIRA ART100 system for application in highly complex organ transplant procedures. This deployment will allow leading Israeli transplant specialists to gain hands-on experience with Inspira's innovative technology, specifically exploring its potential to maintain organ viability through advanced blood oxygenation. The INSPIRA ART100 system may serve a unique role by providing out of body blood oxygenation to keep the patient alive during the organ transplant procedure as well as for several hours in the recovery room.





This validation process represents a new clinical application for the innovative INSPIRA ART100 system, offering the Company a unique opportunity to gather valuable insights from leading medical specialists as they evaluate the system's performance in demanding transplantation environments. The clinical data collected during these procedures will be strategically used to support the ongoing development program of Inspira's flagship INSPIRA ART500 system designed to oxygenate a patient’s blood and support vital organs during acute respiratory failure.





"Being approved by Israel's largest and prestigious healthcare provider showcases the significant interest our technology is garnering from leading medical institutions, including in our local market, as well as abroad, as previously reported," said Dagi Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of Inspira. "We look forward to working closely with the provider’s medical professionals to explore new applications of our technologies."





The INSPIRA ART100 system was granted FDA 510(k) clearance on May 2024, for cardiopulmonary bypass procedures and in July 2024 received the Israeli AMAR certification for cardiopulmonary bypass and extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) procedures. The system's proprietary hardware and software platform serves as the foundation for the Company's flagship INSPIRA ART500 system, which is currently under development and aims to revolutionize respiratory care by providing direct blood oxygenation without mechanical ventilation.







About Inspira Technologies







Inspira Technologies is developing innovative respiratory support and diagnostics technologies. The Company's flagship INSPIRA ART500 system aims to revolutionize critical care by enabling patients to remain awake during treatment while stabilizing oxygen levels without mechanical ventilation. The FDA-cleared INSPIRA ART100 system has received regulatory approvals for Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures in the U.S. and for Cardiopulmonary Bypass procedures and Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation in Israel. The Company's HYLA blood sensor technology is designed to provide continuous, real-time blood monitoring without the need for blood draws. The Company's pipeline products, including the INSPIRA ART500, HYLA blood sensor, and Single-use patient kit are currently in development and have not yet received regulatory approval.





For more information, visit:



https://inspira-technologies.com









Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the collaboration with Israel’s largest healthcare provider, the planned evaluation of the INSPIRA ART100 system in organ transplant procedures, the potential of the Company's technology to address critical needs in advanced pulmonary care, that the clinical data collected during the procedures will be used to support the ongoing development program of the INSPIRA ART500 system, and the expected benefits and uses of its products. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.







Company Contact







Inspira Technologies – Media Relations





Email:



info@inspirao2.com







Phone: +972-9-9664485







Capital Markets & Investor Contact







Arx | Capital Markets Advisors





North American Equities Desk







inspira@arxadvisory.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.