Inspira Technologies Engages in High-Level Talks with Government Health Authority to Advance ART100 National Integration and Global Distribution Framework

Inspira Technologies discusses integrating its ART100 system into a foreign nation's emergency infrastructure and establishing global distribution.

Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. announced that it is in advanced discussions with a government health authority outside the U.S. to integrate its FDA-cleared ART100 medical system into the nation's emergency infrastructure and establish a global distribution framework. This meeting, set for July 8, 2025, was initiated by the government as part of its efforts to enhance medical technology and emergency readiness. CEO Dagi Ben-Noon highlighted the importance of this strategic dialogue, indicating that it validates Inspira's shift towards global partnerships. The collaboration aims to boost the profitability of a recent $22.5 million purchase order and expand the company's reach in the life-support and MedTech markets.

Potential Positives

Inspira Technologies is engaged in high-level discussions with a government health authority to integrate its ART100 system into the national emergency infrastructure, which could enhance its market presence and credibility.

The government’s interest in securing next-generation medical technologies validates the significance of Inspira's innovations and positions the company as a key player in national preparedness initiatives.

The planned establishment of a global distribution framework could maximize profitability from recent purchase orders and facilitate future growth opportunities.

The strategic dialogue with national leadership represents a significant shift towards global partnerships, indicating a broader market acceptance of Inspira's core technologies.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which may create skepticism among investors regarding the actual realization of the anticipated global distribution framework and increased profitability.

The focus on discussions with a government health authority outside the U.S. could signal a lack of sufficient domestic opportunities for the company, potentially raising concerns about its market strategy.

The mention of the company's internal shifts in operations may imply instability or reorganization that could hinder its current trajectory and investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Inspira's meeting with the government health authority?

The meeting aims to advance the integration of the ART100 system in national emergency infrastructure and establish a global distribution framework.

When is the meeting scheduled to take place?

The meeting is scheduled for July 8, 2025.

What is the ART100 system used for?

The ART100 system is FDA-cleared for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and ECMO procedures outside the U.S.

How does this meeting reflect Inspira's strategic direction?

This meeting signals a shift from regional commercial deals to global, government-level partnerships.

What recent order did Inspira Technologies announce?

Inspira announced a $22.5 million purchase order as of July 2, 2025, linked to the strategic collaboration.

The meeting, scheduled for July 8, 2025, is intended to define the key terms and roadmap for this strategic collaboration. These advanced discussions were initiated following a direct invitation from the government of the health authority, which is actively seeking to secure next-generation medical technologies and enhance national emergency readiness.





The government involved is recognized for its extensive commercial ties and diplomatic channels spanning the entire international community. Accordingly, the agenda will also feature the discussion relating to the establishment of a global distribution framework that leverages these unique capabilities with the aim to accelerate and increase the profitability of the $22.5 million purchase order received by Inspira, as announced on July 2, 2025.





Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of Inspira Technologies, stated: “Engaging in strategic dialogue with national leadership is an important milestone for us and that it reflects the growing recognition that the ART100 is more than a medical device, but rather a vital tool for national preparedness. In parallel, we intend to leverage the government’s international reach to build a global distribution engine that is intended to maximize the profitability of our recent deal and those to come”.





This high-level discussions marks a significant validation and acceleration of Inspira’s stated strategy, signaling a fundamental shift from regional commercial deals to global, government-level partnerships.







About Inspira Technologies







Inspira Technologies is a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in advanced respiratory support and real-time blood monitoring solutions. The Company’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration -cleared INSPIRA™ ART100 system is approved for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) procedures outside the U.S and serves as a foundation for the development of the INSPIRA ART500 — a next-generation system designed to deliver oxygenation while patients remain awake and spontaneously breathing. Inspira Technologies is also advancing HYLA™, a proprietary blood sensor platform offering continuous, non-invasive monitoring. With multiple cleared products, a growing IP portfolio, and strategic streamlining of its operations, Inspira Technologies is increasingly positioned as an attractive platform within the life-support and MedTech landscape. The Company’s recent internal shifts may reflect broader alignment with long-term industry trends, including consolidation, cross-sector collaboration, and potential strategic partnerships. For more information, visit: https://inspira-technologies.com







Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected timing and nature of the meeting with the government health authority with which it is holding discussions, including the intended role of the ART100 system in the national emergency infrastructure and global distribution framework vision, the anticipated increased profitability of the Company should it be able to leverage its recent purchase order, the belief that engaging in strategic dialogue with national leadership is an important milestone for the Company and that it reflects the growing recognition that the ART100 is a vital tool for national preparedness, the Company’s intention to leverage the government’s international reach to build a global distribution engine that will maximize the profitability of the Company’s recent purchase order, and the belief that these discussions mark a significant validation and acceleration of the Company’s stated strategy, signaling a fundamental shift from regional commercial deals to global, government-level partnerships. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.







Company Contact







Inspira Technologies – Media Relations





Email: info@inspirao2.com





Phone: +972-9-9664485



