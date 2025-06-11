Inspira Technologies Begins Commercial Adoption of FDA-Cleared ART100 System, Driving Global Interest in Life-Support Innovations

Inspira Technologies reports increased commercialization interest for its FDA-cleared ART100 life-support system, integrated in top U.S. hospitals.

Quiver AI Summary

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. has reported a positive impact on commercialization efforts following the adoption of its FDA-cleared ART100 system in leading U.S. hospitals. The system, which supports patients in critical condition, has been integrated into real-world clinical workflows, sparking interest from additional healthcare institutions and authorities. The company's CEO highlighted the trust physicians place in the technology and its role in driving commercial demand. Inspira is scaling operational capabilities to meet growing interest and is in discussions with stakeholders for further deployment. The company is also expanding its manufacturing capacity and is positioned for future growth in the life-support technology market.

Potential Positives

Inspira's FDA-cleared ART100 system is driving increased commercialization interest, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The successful integration of the ART100 into leading tier-one U.S. hospitals reflects growing confidence and trust in the technology among healthcare professionals.

The consistent use of the ART100 has sparked interest from additional U.S. and international healthcare institutions and governmental authorities, indicating potential for expanded market reach.

The company is actively engaged in commercial discussions and scaling up operational capabilities to support anticipated demand, positioning itself for future growth.

Potential Negatives

Details of specific hospital deployments are subject to confidentiality, which may raise concerns about transparency and trust in the company's partnerships.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors and uncertainties, potentially indicating that actual results may not meet expectations.

The mention of scaling up operational capabilities implies that the company may currently face limitations in capacity or resources, which could affect its ability to meet anticipated demand.

FAQ

What is the ART100 system from Inspira Technologies?

The ART100 system is an FDA-cleared medical device for cardiopulmonary bypass and ECMO procedures, designed to support patients in critical condition.

How has ART100 been adopted in the healthcare market?

The ART100 has been successfully integrated into clinical workflows at leading U.S. hospitals, indicating growing commercialization interest.

What are the future plans for Inspira Technologies?

Inspira Technologies plans to announce additional strategic deployments and is scaling operational capabilities to meet anticipated demand for the ART100.

What is the significance of the recent ART100 clinical use?

The clinical use of ART100 reflects heightened confidence from healthcare institutions and positions Inspira Technologies as a leader in life-support technologies.

How can I learn more about Inspira Technologies?

Visit Inspira Technologies' website at https://inspira-technologies.com for more information about their products and developments.

$IINN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $IINN stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IINN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IINN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Litchfield Hills issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Full Release



RA'ANANA, Israel, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) ("



Inspira,



"



“Inspira Technologies,”



or the "



Company



"), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies, announced today that its FDA-cleared ART100 system adoption has begun to positively impact commercialization interest and efforts, representing a key milestone and significantly contributes to the Company's commercial validation.





The ART100 system has been successfully integrated into real-world clinical workflows at leading tier-one U.S. hospitals over the past several months. Details of specific hospital deployments are subject to confidentiality, but reflect Tier-1 facilities in the U.S. This clinical use reflects growing confidence in the system’s potential to support patients in critical condition and positions Inspira at the forefront of a rapidly evolving market of life-saving technologies.





The consistent use of the ART100 has prompted a wave of interest from additional U.S. and international healthcare institutions, as well as governmental authorities. The Company is currently engaged in commercial discussions with various stakeholders across multiple regions and is scaling up operational capabilities to support the anticipated adoption of the ART100.





"Over the past several months, the ART100 has been used in real-world settings at leading U.S. hospitals, supporting patients. This clinical use sends a strong message to theglobal market– that our technology is trusted by physicians, integrated into workflows, and is now driving commercial demand."





— Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO, Inspira Technologies





This announcement builds on Inspira’s global rollout strategy, expanded manufacturing capacity and advanced negotiations with a European government authority. The Company anticipates announcing additional strategic deployments and commercial milestones in the near term.







About Inspira Technologies







Inspira Technologies is a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in advanced respiratory support and real-time blood monitoring solutions. The Company’s U.S. FDA -cleared INSPIRA ART100 system is approved for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) procedures outside the U.S and serves as a technological foundation for the development of the INSPIRA ART500 — a next-generation system designed to deliver oxygenation while patients remain awake and spontaneously breathing. Inspira Technologies is also advancing HYLA™, a proprietary blood sensor platform offering continuous, non-invasive monitoring. With multiple cleared products, a growing IP portfolio, and strategic streamlining of its operations, Inspira Technologies is increasingly positioned as an attractive platform within the life-support and MedTech landscape. The Company’s recent internal shifts may reflect broader alignment with long-term industry trends, including consolidation, cross-sector collaboration, and potential strategic partnerships. For more information, visit: https://inspira-technologies.com







Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer







This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that the adoption of the ART100 has begun to positively impact commercialization interest and efforts, representing a key milestone and which it believes significantly contributes to its commercial validation, the belief that this clinical use reflects growing confidence in the ART100’s potential to support patients in critical condition and positions the Company at the forefront of a rapidly evolving market of life-saving technologies, that the consistent use of the ART100 has prompted a wave of interest from additional U.S. and international healthcare institutions, as well as governmental authorities, that it is currently engaged in commercial discussions with various stakeholders across multiple regions and is scaling up operational capabilities to support the anticipated adoption of the ART100 and the belief that the clinical use of the ART100 sends a strong message to theglobal market– that the Company’s technology is trusted by physicians, integrated into workflows, and is now potentially driving commercial demand.. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.







Company Contact







Inspira Technologies – Media Relations





Email: info@inspirao2.com





Phone: +972-9-9664485



