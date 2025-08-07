Insperity Stock Drops 15% After Reporting Q2 Earnings Miss

Insperity, Inc. NSP reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results.

The stock has declined 15.3% since the earnings release on Aug. 1 in response to dismal earnings and a weak earnings-per-share guidance.

For the third quarter of 2025, NSP’s guidance for the bottom line is lowered to 6-49 cents per share from the preceding quarter’s view of 29-67 cents per share. The mid-point (27.5 cents) of the guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 33 cents per share.

For 2025, the company lowered the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $1.81-$2.51 from the previous quarter’s view of $2.23-$3.28. The mid-point ($2.16) of the company’s guidance range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $2.48 per share.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 40 cents from non-recurring items) of 26 cents per share missed the consensus estimate by 36.6% and plummeted 69.8% year over year. Revenues of $1.7 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin but increased 3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s stock has declined 34.9% over the year-to-date period compared with the 30.3% fall of its industry and the 6.8% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

The average number of worksite employees paid per month increased 1% year over year to 309,115. Revenues per worksite employee (WSEE) per month increased 3% from the year-ago quarter to $1,788.

Insperity’s Q2 Operating Results

Gross profit declined 14% from the year-ago quarter to $223 million. The gross margin was 13.4%, down 280 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Operating expenses decreased 3% year over year to $230 million. Operating expenses per WSEE per month dropped 15% on a year-over-year basis to $248.

NSP reported an operating loss of $7 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $23 million. The company witnessed an operating loss per WSEE per month of $8 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $25. Adjusted EBITDA for the reported quarter is $32 million, decreasing 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of NSP

Insperity exited second-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $441 million compared with $551 million in the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $369 million, flat sequentially.

In the reported quarter, NSP distributed $22 million as cash dividends. The capital expenditure totaled $39 million.

Insperity’s Q3 & 2025 Guidance

For the third quarter, Insperity’s view for adjusted EBITDA is lowered to $24-$44 million from the $33-$53 million provided in the preceding quarter.

For 2025, the guidance for adjusted EBITDA is reduced to $170-$205 million from the preceding quarter’s view of $190-$245 million.

Insperity carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Sell) at present.

Earnings Snapshot

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results.

CLH’s earnings of $2.36 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% but decreased 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2% and decreased marginally on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG posted impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

