Insperity (NSP) Price Target Decreased by 25.00% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Insperity (NYSE:NSP) has been revised to $45.90 / share. This is a decrease of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $61.20 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $74.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.54% from the latest reported closing price of $32.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insperity. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSP is 0.15%, an increase of 4.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 44,011K shares. The put/call ratio of NSP is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 2,623K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares , representing a decrease of 84.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 54.60% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 2,202K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,491K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 38.59% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,400K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 18.11% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,317K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 80.38% over the last quarter.

