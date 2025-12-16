Markets

Inspecs Group Plc Notes H2 Equity Partners' Decision On Not To Make Offer

December 16, 2025 — 12:53 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) said on Tuesday, that H2 Equity Partners Limited announced that they won't be making an offer for the company. This comes after they had already mentioned possible bids back on October 23 and November 20, 2025.

Their statement is in line with Rule 2.8 of the UK Takeover Code. This means that H2, along with any partners they're working with, can't make a move on Inspecs unless certain conditions are in place.

Those conditions include getting board approval, having another company make an offer, getting a Rule 9 waiver, a reverse takeover, or any significant change in circumstances as defined by the Takeover Panel.

SPEC.L closed Tuesday's trading at GBP 82.40, down GBP 0.10 or 0.12 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

