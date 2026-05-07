Insmed Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Insmed (INSM) reported a first quarter net loss of $163.6 million, or $0.76 per share, compared to a net loss of $256.6 million, or $1.42 per share, a year ago. Product revenues, net, was $305.96 million compared to $92.82 million.

The company reiterated 2026 BRINSUPRI revenue guidance of at Least $1 billion and 2026 ARIKAYCE revenue guidance of $450 million to $470 million.

As of March 31, 2026, Insmed had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling approximately $1.2 billion.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Insmed shares are down 5.15 percent to $130.04.

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