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Insmed Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

May 07, 2026 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Insmed (INSM) reported a first quarter net loss of $163.6 million, or $0.76 per share, compared to a net loss of $256.6 million, or $1.42 per share, a year ago. Product revenues, net, was $305.96 million compared to $92.82 million.

The company reiterated 2026 BRINSUPRI revenue guidance of at Least $1 billion and 2026 ARIKAYCE revenue guidance of $450 million to $470 million.

As of March 31, 2026, Insmed had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling approximately $1.2 billion.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Insmed shares are down 5.15 percent to $130.04.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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